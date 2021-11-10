LGH body to probe death of patient

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has taken notice of news about the death of a female patient through alleged negligence of doctors at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

The principal has formed a four-member committee headed by Prof Judat Saleem to investigate the matter. The committee will present its report within two days. According to LGH record, 32-year-old Hina was brought to the hospital on November 6 at 9:15pm for high blood sugar and fever. The patient was shifted to the ward immediately while doctors asked the relatives of the patient to arrange blood for platelets. When the patient was brought to the hospital, her sugar level was high up to 483 while platelets dropped to 23,000. Doctors and nurses paid full attention to the patient but she could not survive. The patient was earlier undergoing treatment at a teaching hospital in Lahore from where the relatives shifted her to LGH in a critical condition without the permission of doctors.