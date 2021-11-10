UO approves word ‘Okavians’

LAHORE: University of Okara (UO) has formally approved the word ‘Okavians’ as title for the students and alumni of the university while the university has also approved the varsity’s flag. A committee comprising senior administrative staff and faculty members convened by a UO Syndicate member, Mazhar Hussain Sahi, presented the flag to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar.
