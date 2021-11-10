VU, NSU sign MoU

LAHORE: Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan and National Skills University (NSU) signed an MoU on Tuesday to collaborate for proper usage of technology as per the requirements of modern education. Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan and Prof Dr M Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University signed the MoU. The signing ceremony was attended by the Registrars, faculty members and technical team of both sides.
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali has said that all possible measures should be taken to...
LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman office has resolved a 25-year-old issue of a resident of Nankana district by including 38...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday presided over a meeting at Civil...
LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has taken...
LAHORE: University of Okara has formally approved the word ‘Okavians’ as title for the students and alumni of the...
LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore on Tuesday announced the result of Class-9 Annual Exam...