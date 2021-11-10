VU, NSU sign MoU

LAHORE: Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan and National Skills University (NSU) signed an MoU on Tuesday to collaborate for proper usage of technology as per the requirements of modern education. Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan and Prof Dr M Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University signed the MoU. The signing ceremony was attended by the Registrars, faculty members and technical team of both sides.