Flower exhibition

LAHORE: DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Jawad Ahmad Qureshi chaired a meeting to review preparations of Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition in Jilani Park on Tuesday. All the relevant directors attended the meeting. DG PHA called for a report on the preparations of Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition and consultations were held to finalise the design of the exhibition. The participants of the exhibition should be provided best facilities for travel and recreation, DG PHA said.