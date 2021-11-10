Hamza condemns hike in power price

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz has condemned increase in electricity tariffs and said the government has increased the price of electricity by Rs 2.52 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment, which will put an extra burden of Rs 30 billion on the consumers. The opposition leader in a statement issued here on Tuesday said the government has so far increased electricity tariff by more than 52pc, although only a few days ago the basic electricity tariff has been increased by Rs1.68 per unit, which put an additional burden of Rs 135 billion on consumers. Hamza said the government wanted to squeeze last drop of blood from the poor. He said the PM has promised to reduce inflation in six months but all his policies failed. He said despite repeated increases in electricity prices, the circular credit reached Rs 23 billion while the economy has also been crippled and the weekly rate of inflation has reached 15.21pc.