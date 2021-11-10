Three arrested for raping 12-year-old boy

LAHORE: Sanda police arrested three men for making videos of 12-year-old boy while raping him. The accused identified as Abdul Razzaq, Samir and Nazir had sent the boy’s video to his father. The boy's father appeared before DIG Operation Ahsan Younis, upon which an immediate case was registered and the accused were arrested.

arrested: Raiwind police arrested a man Riaz on charges of issuing a bogus cheque of Rs 5 crore. The accused Riaz handed over a cheque worth Rs 5 crore to an overseas Pakistani which turned out to be bogus. Riaz was wanted by Sarwar Road police station for a year. Meanwhile, Mustafabad police arrested a man Ahmed Boxer for uploading a video of displaying arms on social media.

commits suicide: A man Afzal of Arayan Mor committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in Raiwind City. Afzal's wife had died a year ago and he lived with his in-laws. On the day of incident, he took poisonous pills upon which his condition went critical. He was taken to a hospital where he expired.

Man crushed by train: A 50-year-old man was killed by a train in Kot Lakhpat area on Tuesday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing rail tracks when he came under the moving train. His body was shifted to the morgue.