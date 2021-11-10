Robust family planning drive to be started: Dr Yasmin

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said a robust family planning campaign would be launched in 10 districts of Punjab.

She stated this during a meeting with a World Bank delegation at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday. World Bank Practice Manager Gail Richarson, Senior Health Specialist Manobthari, Senior Health Specialist Alkiya Kashif, economist Jahanzeb and Operations officer Shiza Khan were also present.

The health minister discussed with the World Bank team the measures to improve mother and child health indicators in Punjab.

The delegates appreciated the strategy of developing new mother and child hospitals by the Punjab government as well as Punjab’s overall performance during the corona pandemic. World Bank Practice Manager Gail Richarson said they would support the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Population Welfare Department to make the family planning initiative a success. He said the World Bank was fully supporting the government.

The health minister said new mother and child hospitals were being developed according to the vision of Prime Minister. “We appreciate the efforts and support of the World Bank for improvement in mother and child health indicators,” she said. The “Reach Every Door” vaccination campaign is currently underway across Punjab. The Health Department is working on a proper strategy on family planning under which religious leaders have been taken on board as well. “We have discussed the latest progress with experts, including those at the National Defence University,” she stated. From Dec 31 onwards, the Universal Insurance Programme is being scaled up for all 29.3 million families of Punjab. Around 60 percent of reported cases in Punjab hospitals are about mothers and children, the minister said.

new vaccination centre: Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new vaccination centre as part of the Reach Every Door (RED) campaign with Minister for Special Education Ch Ikhaque at Special Education Department, Garden Town, here on Tuesday. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dept Imran Sikanderh, Secretary Special Education Dept Saima Saeed, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, TFP BMGF Dr Naeem Majeed, DG Special Education Dept Pervez Iqbal Butt and other officials were present on the occasion. Children from different institutions of the Special Education Department presented beautiful performances. They also displayed stalls of painting, handicraft, mehndi and face painting. Both the ministers reviewed arrangements and pace of vaccination at the centre. In her address, the Health Minister said, “I am greatly delighted to see such rich performances by these children and thankful to the Minister Special Education Dept for creating this opportunity to interact with them. More than 37,000 children are getting education in the schools of the School Education Department. More than 70% of these children are above 12 years of age.