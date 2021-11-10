Hearing of visually-impaired candidate: Education dept’s plea against single bench verdict dismissed

LAHORE:A Lahore High Court division bench has dismissed a Punjab government’s appeal against a single bench decision whereby it was directed to consider a visually impaired candidate for the job who stood qualified for the post of educator.

M Kamran Jamil is one of the persons with disability (blind), who following an advertisement for the posts of Elementary School Educators (ESE) issued by the education department, applied and cleared the test. He also passed the interview but could not get the appointment letter with the objection that he had disability to see.

He approached the LHC against the denial of employment and his writ petition was allowed by a single judge. The education department filed an intra court appeal against the decision. The department’s counsel argued before the two-judge bench that the blind, deaf and dumb candidates were not eligible against the post of teaching as they could not monitor and supervise the children aged 3 to 16 years by using blackboards, checking home works, conducting examination and evaluating work of students.

He argued that the department had the discretion to accept or reject the application of a person with disability keeping in view the nature of the job. Justice Sohail Nasir, who headed the division bench, remarked that a state cannot deviate from its fundamental duty to do at every level what it can, for the grooming and promoting the persons with disabilities so as to dislodge the impression from their minds that they are oppressed and neglected not only by the state but by the society as well.

The judge observed that the respondent/candidate not only passed written test but was also successful in interview therefore, the single bench rightly observed that the department should have considered the possibility of providing necessary technical and human support to ensure that respondent was able to perform as an educator and was not discriminated on the ground of disability.

CS directs agri secy to solve farmers’ issues: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday issued instructions to the officers concerned to solve some of the problems highlighted by the delegates of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad who met with him at Civil Secretariat. He directed the agriculture secretary to ensure availability of all fertilizers at the officially fixed prices to the growers. He said that all possible steps were being taken for the betterment of agriculture sector and solution to the problems of the farmers. The secretaries of agriculture, food, and Punjab cane commissioner were also present on the occasion.