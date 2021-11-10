 
close
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Macron ‘regrets’ row with Algeria

By AFP
November 10, 2021

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has "the greatest respect" for Algeria and "regrets" the diplomatic row sparked by his criticism of the country’s leadership, his office said on Tuesday. Relations between France and its former colony in North Africa have been strained for much of the six decades since Algeria won its independence after a brutal eight-year war.