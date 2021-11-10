 
close
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

UN staff held in Ethiopia

By AFP
November 10, 2021

Addis Ababa: More than a dozen Ethiopian staffers working for the United Nations have been arrested in Addis Ababa in raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans under a state of emergency, UN and humanitarian sources told AFP Tuesday. "Some of them were taken from their homes," one of the sources said, while a UN spokeswoman in Geneva said requests for their release had been submitted to the foreign ministry.