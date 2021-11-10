 
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Tunisian dies in street clashes

By AFP
November 10, 2021

Aguereb, Tunisia: Anger over a regional garbage crisis in Tunisia degenerated on Tuesday into street clashes after a man died following exposure to tear gas during protests against the reopening of a landfill site. Abderrazek Lacheheb, 35, died overnight, a medic and a relative said.