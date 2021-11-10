FPCCI, IBA ink MoU

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have agreed to collaborate in the spheres of data-based policy research, a statement said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Younus Dagha, Chairman FPCCI’s Policy Advisory Board and Dr Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA Karachi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, stressed for strong industry-academia linkages and cooperation and said he had always pursued the promotion of knowledge-based economy and the MoU was a manifestation of his vision for FPCCI.

Maggo maintained the FPCCI and IBA were natural allies as the former was the apex business and trade body of Pakistan and IBA was one of the most prestigious business schools of the country.

Dagha said policy advocacy, the primary function of FPCCI, should be data-driven and evidence-based.

“Policy advocacy should be the primary function of FPCCI; but, it has to be grounded in hard facts to be valid, pragmatic and result-oriented,” Dhaga said.

“An effective policy advice has to reconcile the inspirations of entrepreneurs & expectations of the society at large.”

He said the Policy Advisory Board has therefore started its journey by joining hands with the academia and economic think tanks, as well as NGOs working in social sectors.

Amjad Rafi, a Senior Member of FPCCI and a Member of the Board of Governors of IBA, emphasised that business and industry should start looking towards academia and researchers for solutions to their real-world management and operational issues for indigenous, sustainable and research-based ideas to contribute to socioeconomic growth and employment generation.

Dr. Akbar Zaidi said the FPCCI and IBA were old allies and, historically, IBA had always had a member from FPCCI on its board.

“The MoU is a step forward and IBA is a university now; but, its business school continues to be the most important part of it”, Zaidi said.