PHMA seeks subsidised gas

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) on Tuesday called on the government to take back its decision to remove gas subsidy for the export-oriented sector, and urged to continue supplying subsidised gas at Rs6.5/unit.

PHMA Central Chairman Shahzad Azam Khan appealed the government to fulfil its commitment of continuing electricity and gas subsidy for export-oriented sectors to maintain the momentum of growth in exports during fiscal year 2021-22. He said the government, in August this year, had approved Rs68 billion for extension of concessional rates of electricity and gas, which should now be utilised for sustained increase in exports by providing energy at regionally competitive rates.

Khan observed that by showing comparatively better performance, the value-added textile category has proved that it has been the main driver of growth in the country's overall exports.

He said the value-added sector achieved growth because of preferential access to the 28-nation European Union under the GSP Plus scheme, which could be enhanced further with government support. He said Pakistan direly needed to establish an aggressive marketing plan for garment export to get maximum benefits of GSP-Plus status.