Gold rates rise by Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs1,500 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,800 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs1,286 to Rs106,996.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,825 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,234.56.