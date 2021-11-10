Vendetta kills economy

LAHORE: Historical issue for Pakistan is that different governments from time to time have failed to create an environment conducive for investment. Policies formulated by one government to lure investment are changed by its successor.

Investors enter markets based on stable policies of the government. They prepare feasibility of their projects based on that policy that they are assured would last the life of that project.

Any change in policy upsets the entire business plan. Unfortunately, this happens almost every time when there is a change of power in Pakistan.

Inconsistency of policies plays havoc when projects launched under one policy assumed to last through a project’s life become a nightmare when that policy is changed. And that happens as soon as power is transferred from one regime to another.

This impacts both public sector development projects and private sector investments. Benazir provided concessions to independent power producers under sovereign guarantee. The government changed when these projects were launched.

Nawaz Shariff government had objections on many of the clauses of these agreements. The matter was taken to the international arbitrators that gave a verdict in favour of the investors. That was the first instance when investors lost confidence even on sovereign guarantees of Pakistan.

The agreements might have been unfair, but the law allows the government of Pakistan to enter into such agreements. No government in the last 35 years has tried to subject sovereign guarantees to the approval of the parliament.

The PML-N government launched a four lane Lahore-Islamabad motorway project; it was removed when the project reached halfway. The next PPP government reduced the lanes from four to two, but the project was still incomplete when that government was also removed.

The next PML-N government that succeeded PPP restored the four lanes. This process increased the project cost exponentially.

It also gave the wrong signal to international contractors. The PML-Q government constructed a state of art cardiac hospital in Gujrat.

It lost the election to PML-N in Punjab (PPP formed the government at the centre). That hospital remained un-operational during the two decade when PPP and PML-N were in power. The facility became operational during the tenure of the current, PTI government.

The present government followed the traditions set by its predecessors. Orange train project in Lahore was almost complete when the PML-N government lost elections to PTI.

The new government could have made it operational in the next three months, but it dragged on for two years. It was a project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) funded by the Chinese. The delay escalated the cost.

Loan taken for the project has to be paid back. However, the delay and rising dollar, further added to the cost. The ultimate loser was the nation.

Almost all CPEC projects slowed down, and now the cost of every project has increased. The present government did not want the PML-N to take credit for CPEC. But in the process, we have lost an opportunity to prosper through the CPEC. The Chinese do not trust us as much as they did in the past. In previous cases, the investors were private sector foreigners. In case of CPEC, the investment is coming from or is sponsored by the Chinese government.

The lopsided foreign investment or its absence is because of these inconsistent policies. Terrorism is relatively less of an impediment to investment because the increased risk is covered by higher profits, which an investor is prepared to take in conditions prevalent in countries like Pakistan.

Besides inconsistent policies, the dealing of bureaucracy with the investors is highly negative. This has dampened and traumatised our potential for growth.

Over 120 million people in Pakistan are below the age of 21. This young and energetic consuming population could be an asset or curse depending on the manner we nurture them.

The involvement of youth in positive activities depends on how much you can invest in the economy. It includes agriculture, industry, and services. All the three sectors need investment that creates avenues for employment.

Absence of investment despite huge potential is because of our inconsistent policies. Sustainability of the economy at current macroeconomic credentials is not viable.

Economic activity would accelerate when potential investment is ensured. Fiscal deficit being created every year is simply not sustainable.

Rupee stability is crucial for our economy as a decline of Re1 in rupee value against dollar creates a foreign debt liability of Rs120 billion (our foreign debt is $120 billion). We have a no document cash economy.

No one wants to pay taxes the world over, but in developed economies no one escapes taxes because of effective systems which are absent in our country.