Stocks tumble as loan deadlock deepens

Stocks on Tuesday tumbled as talks with IMF for a $6 billion loan facility seem to be going nowhere amid a fresh blow to rupee, traders said.

KSE-100 Share Index lost 715.13 points or 1.52 percent to end at 46,399.41 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with 47,179.14 and 46,309.40 points being the highest and the lowest marks touched during the session.

JS Research in a note said the index went towards the red zone since the start of the trading session owing to the news flow suggesting further uncertainty on the ongoing IMF discussions.

Increase in gas pricing for industrial sector, verbal rift from opposition in local politics, and inflationary concerns also weighed on the sentiment, the brokerage added.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed sharply lower post-earnings season due to profit-taking triggered by concerns over rupee slump and reports of likely surge in taxes and removal of subsidies on the resumption of IMF programme.

Delays in the release of IMF tranche amid ongoing IMF review, and foreign outflows did the main damage, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also decreased 274.88 points or 1.51 percent to 17,983.41 points.

Traded shares, however, increased 70 million to 434.69 million from 364.89 million, while traded value increased to Rs14.26 billion from Rs12.78 billion.

Market capital decreased to Rs7.933 trillion from Rs8.045 trillion. Out of 359 companies active in the session, 48 posted gains, 296 losses, while 15 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a post-market note said bearish sentiment was witnessed across the board.

Initially, the market opened on a slightly positive note, but succumbed to selling pressure on rumors of further delay in the conclusion of ongoing negotiations with IMF (previously expected to wrap up last week) for the revival of $6 billion deal, the brokerage said.

In addition, the report said, rupee also lost some of its gains earned last week by losing Rs1.12 or 0.65 percent, against the greenback.

TRG, HUBC, UBL, PPL, and OGDC were hit by profit-taking, cumulatively resulting in the loss of 173 points. On other hand FFC, ATLH, and DAWH supported the benchmark index by adding 23 points, collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Gatron Ind, which rose by Rs38 to Rs558/share, followed by Atlas Honda Ltd that stepped up by Rs30.82 to Rs441.82/share.

Nestle Pakistan suffered worst losses, as it plunged Rs125 to Rs5,725/share, followed by Bata (Pakistan), down Rs65 to end at Rs1,825/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd, said equities saw a bloodbath mainly owing to rupee rout against the dollar, concerns over inflation, and resumption of foreign selling spree.

The market opened on a bleak note after the news that revival of stalled IMF programme depended upon stamped clearance of IMF’s two departments before forwarding it in front of the IMF executive board.

Telecard Limited led volumes with 33.50 million shares, followed by Fauji Foods (R) with 28.81 million.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included First National Equities, WorldCall Telecom, Ghani Global Holdings, TPL Properties, Service Fabrics, Hum Network, TPL Corp Ltd, and Byco Petroleum.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 129.32 million shares from 106.88 million shares.