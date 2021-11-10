SBP denies reports of new designs for currency notes





KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday said the central bank is not considering any proposal to redesign currency notes.

"Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media,” the SBP said in a tweet.

“SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment.”

Social media users are widely sharing "new designs" of Pakistani currency notes and are claiming that they would be rolled out soon. Photos and videos of fake currency notes of 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 denominations are being shared widely on WhatsApp, TikTok and other social media platforms.

The SBP also shared a picture of the designs that were doing the rounds with the word "fake" written in bold over them.