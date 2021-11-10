Rupee hits over 1-week low on delay in IMF deal

KARACHI: Rupee fell to its lowest level in more than a week on Tuesday, logging a second consecutive day of loss, as investors turned wary of delay in International Monetary Fund’s programme and evaluated economic risks in case the country failed to meet the fund’s conditions.

Dollar demand from importers remained consistently high for settling payments in recent sessions, amidst fears that the next tranche of $1 billion might get delayed due to Islamabad’s indecision on meeting the IMF’s strict conditions for the completion of the sixth review.

This fear has prevented the rupee from gaining, though the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) has shown the local currency as undervalued.

An announcement of the Saudi funding in the shape of $3 billion fresh deposits with the SBP and also a deferred oil supply of $1.2 billion propped up the rupee’s gain. It recovered to 170 levels on November 4, before hitting record low of 175.27 on October 26.

The rupee closed at 171.63 per dollar in the interbank market, its weakest level since October 29. The pair depreciated by Rs1.12 or 0.65 percent. It ended at 170.51 on Monday.

“The rupee continues under pressure, clearly showing investor sentiment remains weak and it (rupee) could test 172 levels in the coming session,” said a currency dealer.

The domestic unit dropped further in the open market to close at 174.80 versus the greenback, compared with the close of 173 in the previous session. It fell by Rs1.80 or one percent.

Moreover, the forex market reacted negatively to media reports saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan dropped plans to seek the IMF managing director’s intervention to clear impediments for the resumption of the $6 billion programme.

The fund’s officials are not satisfied about the changes in the draft of the State Bank of Pakistan’s Amendment Bill 2021. The country’s economic team has already submitted documents on taxation.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on his official Twitter handle termed the news as flawed and baseless and said negotiations were in an advanced stage and there was no need to call.

However, traders and investors gauged how a further delay in the programme would affect the country’s external sector and over all prospects of the economy.

Analysts said the restart of the EFF was very important, as its approval would unlock funding from the other

international financial institutions at a time when the country was struggling with a high current account deficit, which swelled to $3.4 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal from $2.5 billion a year ago.

The current account gap is expected to widen to $10-11 billion or 3-3.5 percent of GDP in FY2022.

Pakistan’s gross external financing requirements in the current fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022 are $23.6 billion. Besides, the country’s increasing foreign debt servicing needs have forced the government to borrow more from global lenders and donors, as well as international banks.

The resumption of the bailout is also essential as the government plans to tape the international capital market to raise funding through the issuance of Islamic bonds (Sukuk) by the end of this year.

Though remittances stay robust, the exports are still lower when compared to the size of imports.

Apart from these concerns, analysts expect the rupee has potential to gain lost ground.

“I think that the rupee will recover to around 165 per dollar in the short-term looking at the current level of REER,” said Faizan Ahmed, head of research at BMA Capital.