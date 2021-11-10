Budget deficit down at 0.8pc of GDP

ISLAMABAD: Government curtailed its overall budget deficit to 0.8 percent of GDP or Rs438.5 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, aided by dismally low federal development spending.

At the federal level, the budget deficit stood at Rs715 billion in first three months of the current fiscal, while provinces generated a surplus of Rs276.9 billion, which brought down the overall consolidated budget deficit to Rs438.5 billion.

Budget deficit was brought to 0.8 percent of GDP in July-September of fiscal year 2021-22 from 1.1 percent of GDP in first quarter of 2020-21. It happened mainly on the back of improved Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collection, availability of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from the IMF for budgetary purposes, increased profits of SBP, spectrum auction and dismally low spending on Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) at federal levels. In September 2021, the deficit turned into a surplus because of improved revenue collection of FBR and lower expenditures especially on development front. The gap was financed via increased external resources, making it possible to retire domestic debt of Rs26.7 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Debt servicing and defense requirements outpaced development spending, as mark-up payment remained the largest ticket item on expenditures front. The debt servicing requirement slashed down from Rs742 billion in the first quarter of the last fiscal year to Rs622 billion mainly because of reduced interest payment cost. The primary deficit, which remained sacrosanct in the IMF’s eyes, stood at Rs184.238 billion, equivalent to more than 0.3 percent of GDP in Q1FY22.

Total revenues fetched Rs1.808 trillion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year against total expenditure of Rs2.2 trillion. Total revenues stood at Rs1.53 trillion out of which the FBR collection stood at Rs1.397 trillion and provinces fetched Rs134.795 billion. Gross revenue receipts stood at Rs1.647 trillion, out of which transfer to provinces under NFC Award was Rs0.807 trillion, leaving net revenue receipts at just Rs0.839 trillion. There is a gap of Rs715 billion.

The federal budget deficit stood at Rs 715 billion; however, the consolidated budget deficit along with provinces stood at Rs438.5 billion for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Non-tax revenue collection stood at Rs275.732 billion, including federal government collection of Rs241.5 billion and provincial government collection of Rs34.216 billion.

SBP profit stood at Rs109 billion, PTA profit at Rs30 billion, royalties on oil/gas at Rs21 billion, and collection of petroleum levy at Rs13 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

On expenditure side, the provinces utilised Rs153 billion for development. The mark-up of loans consumed Rs622 billion, defense took up Rs261.6 billion, pensions were Rs110 billion, running of civil government Rs89.4 billion, and subsidies took Rs73.881 billion.