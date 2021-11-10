Tomorrow is another day

At last, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to hold elections for local bodies. People are very enthusiastic about these elections. However, one is compelled to say Pakistan has not yet achieved democratic essence in practical terms. The entire political history of this state proves that the successive governments have miserably failed to adopt a comprehensive and on-the-ground approach to local governments. The question is: why have local governments failed since the very first day? There are two crucial reasons.

The first is political. Unfortunately, Pakistan's political parties have not been able ever to forge a consensus on local governments. The centre is reluctant to share power with even the provinces – let alone districts, tehsils and village councils. The second and most important hurdle is the bureaucratic red tape. The bureaucracy too does not want to share its administrative and executive power with the elected local personnel. It is hoped that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will successfully overcome these two primary hurdles and will be successful in its mission towards a sustainable democracy.

Syed Haris Nawaz

Mardan