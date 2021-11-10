 
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Newspost

Milk matters

November 10, 2021

This refers to the article ‘Pakistan’s dairy trade’ by Abdus Sattar and Usman Ahmad (November 08). The writers have comprehensively listed the problems faced by dairy farmers in Pakistan.

As suggested, the government should allocate a separate budget for the dairy sector, and separate it from agricultural farming. There is also a need to have more research in the field to help modernise the industry.

Shakeel Khan

Peshawar