Rethinking strategy

Pakistan’s current winning streak is undoubtedly alarming for its opponents in the semi-final matches. It has been unbeatable so far in the T20 World Cup. The way Babar Azam and his opening partner Muhammad Rizwan play is fantastic, but there is one change the team could consider. It has been observed that Pakistan takes a slow start in the first ten overs and plays more aggressively after that. While this strategy may work against weaker teams, it may create difficulties against stronger ones like Australia and England. Against these teams, Pakistan’s strategy might not allow it to make a good total.

Keeping in view the Australian team’s strong bowling, Pakistan should reconsider its opening strategy and be aggressive from the start to put the opponent team under pressure. We wish the team all the best for its matches.

Rizwan Ullah Shaheen

Bajaur