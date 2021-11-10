This refers to the editorial ‘Dealing with the TTP’ (November 8). It comes as no surprise that talks with the TTP are being conducted in complete secrecy, with not even the ministers concerned knowing – or saying – anything.
It is expected that the prime minister will possibly conclude another dubious deal hurriedly – as he did before with the TLP. It is also likely that the terms and conditions will, unfortunately, include agreeing with most of the proscribed outfit’s demands.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
The international community must deliver on its pledge for rendering more than one billion dollars in humanitarian aid...
At last, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to hold elections for local bodies. People are very...
This refers to the article ‘Pakistan’s dairy trade’ by Abdus Sattar and Usman Ahmad . The writers have...
Pakistan’s current winning streak is undoubtedly alarming for its opponents in the semi-final matches. It has been...
This refers to the article ‘Blame the IMF’ . Now Pakistan has yet another culprit in the list of people to blame...
This refers to the delay in announcing the result of the intermediate exams in Sindh. Although university admissions...