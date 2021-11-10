This refers to the editorial ‘Dealing with the TTP’ (November 8). It comes as no surprise that talks with the TTP are being conducted in complete secrecy, with not even the ministers concerned knowing – or saying – anything.

It is expected that the prime minister will possibly conclude another dubious deal hurriedly – as he did before with the TLP. It is also likely that the terms and conditions will, unfortunately, include agreeing with most of the proscribed outfit’s demands.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi