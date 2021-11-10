Blame it on the moon

This refers to the article ‘Blame the IMF’ (November 7). Now Pakistan has yet another culprit in the list of people to blame for its financial woes. Initially it was the Sharifs, and the Zardaris – now it is the IMF. The idea was that the PTI government would never go to the IMF if it comes to power, what changed?
Maybe it was that the PTI leadership came to power without realising the ground realities of the financial state of the country. Then there was also a lack of qualified financial and economic experts in its folds. Hiring people from abroad could have been an option but there was no money to do that. On top of this is the oft-repeated rhetoric about the past governments’ mistakes, and the incumbent prime minister’s tendency to politicise every problem instead of solving it. At one point there were talks of austerity measures to cut down unnecessary costs in government affairs, but no such measure materialised. The PTI leadership should hire some fresh financial and economic experts and give them a target to come up with a financial policy which should be strictly implemented. Blaming corruption, without failing to find ways to eradicate it, will take us nowhere.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
