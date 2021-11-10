Education impeded

This refers to the delay in announcing the result of the intermediate exams in Sindh. Although university admissions depend on them, there is still no sign of the results. Students are worried as universities are advertising for admissions. Some have even taken the entrance tests and declared results, but final merit lists are pending due to the missing results.

The education minister should take notice of the delay so students can progress to the next phase of their already disrupted education.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana