Smart screening

Recently, the federal government made a screening test for the Central Superior Services (CSS) mandatory for all. The test will include multiple choice questions (MCQs). Most of the CSS aspirants are afraid of it. However, this decision must be appreciated. It is a good chance for candidates to analyse themselves.
Since the passing mark for the screening test is only 33 percent, it will not be a hindrance for those well-prepared. Aspirants should work hard to meet the test requirements instead of complaining about the test.
Haroon Uthwal
Okara
