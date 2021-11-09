Hovland repeats as PGA Mayakoba champion

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: Norway’s Viktor Hovland defended his title at the Mayakoba Championship on Sunday for his second triumph of the year and third career US PGA Tour victory.

The 24-year-old from Oslo fired a final-round four-under par 67 at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico to shoot a 72-hole tournament record of 23-under 261. That was enough for Hovland, who fired a US PGA career-low 62 on Saturday, to defeat Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz by four strokes despite the host-nation hero closing with five birdies on the last seven holes to shoot 66.