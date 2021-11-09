JOHANNESBURG: South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius could be considered for parole, after serving half his sentence for murdering his girlfriend, an official and a lawyer said Monday.

The athlete shot dead Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013 when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet.

In 2015, Pistorius was found guilty of murder and later sentenced to 13 years in prison. By July this year, the 34-year-old had served half the term, the minimum period to be considered for parole, according to the victim’s family lawyer.

The Correctional Services department was due to hold preliminary talks with Steenkamp’s parents, but the meeting was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.