Dottin ton powers West Indies women to win

KARACHI: Pakistan women suffered defeat in their opening match of the One-day International series against the touring West Indies side here at the National Stadium on Monday.

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a 45-run win against the hosts. Deandra Dottin’s career-best 132 set up a strong total of 253/8 for West Indies, before Pakistan were restricted to 208/9 in their 50 overs.

Hayley Matthews provided good support to Dottin with a half-century and then chipped in with three key wickets. Anam Amin’s career-best 5/35 went in a losing cause.

With West Indies asked to bat, Dottin saw out a maiden over before attacking Fatima Sana for a couple of fours. She maintained a brisk rate of scoring, even as wickets fell around her, reaching fifty in 55 balls, before launching Nashra Sandhu for a couple of sixes.

Matthews offered good support, hitting eight fours in her 57 (67), as the duo added 119 for the third wicket.

Dottin’s hundred, her second in ODIs, came in 124 balls. It is the fourth-highest individual score by a West Indies woman in the format. Her knock included 18 fours and two sixes.

Her wicket prompted a collapse at the death, with left-arm spinner Amin doing much of the damage.

Pakistan’s chase suffered an early setback when pace bowler Shakera Selman struck twice with the new ball.

Iram Javed (40 off 34) and Kainat Imtiaz built a partnership, but with Matthews taking a sharp return catch to send back Javed and having Imtiaz caught in the deep, Pakistan’s resistance faltered.

Aliya Riaz fought well, top-scoring with 46 in 61 balls, but found little support.

Pakistan were without some of their star players for the series opener, including regular captain Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail and Nida Dar. Javeria and Sohail’s match fitness was hampered by a COVID outbreak in the camp, while Dar exited the bubble following a bereavement.

The series will serve as vital match-practice for both teams ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe later this month.