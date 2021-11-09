 
Tuesday November 09, 2021
National

Self immolation victim succumbs to injuries

November 09, 2021

SUKKUR: A youth, who committed self-immolation five days ago, succumbed to his injuries on Monday at Sultanpur near Pano Aqil, Sukkur district. Qadeer Junejo was suffering from 80 percent burn injuries after he set himself on fire over following a domestic spat. He was shifted to Karachi for treatment but could not survive. His body was transferred to Pano Aqil through Edhi Ambulance.