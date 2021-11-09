School encroachment Protesting teachers thrashed by encroacher

SUKKUR: Three teachers were thrashed and left badly injured by henchmen of an influential person, for protesting against occupying a government school property near Gharo, Thatta. The attackers beat the protesting teachers including Sharif Gugar, Ameer Lashari and Zameer Khoso with clubs, iron rods, injuring them seriously. The Gharo Police have arrested Mohammed Ali Solangi, Noor Mohmmed and Bahadur and lodged an FIR against them on the complaint of Ameer Lashari. The President, Government School Teachers Association, Allaudin Brohi, and other office-bearers condemned the attack on teachers and have demanded to evict the encroachment of school property and proceed against the influential for grabbing government land. They along with a lage number of teachers also took out a rally and blocked the National Highway suspending traffic.
