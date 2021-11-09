Haleem Adil accuses police of assisting Sial’s killers

SUKKUR: The Central Vice President PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, visited village Khairpur Joso of district Larkana on Monday and offered condolences to family members of Fahmida Sial. Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed deep sorrow and profound grief over the murder of the innocent woman and assured support to the bereaved family. Speaking to media, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he had come there on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to condole with the affected family and to assure them that no stone would be left unturned for dispensation of justice to the bereaved family. He said it is utterly shameful that despite the fact that the victim carried Holy Quran to beg for mercy but the assassins killed her. Accusing the Police of supporting the killers, he said it was evident from the fact that Anti-Terrorism provisions were not included in FIR. Haleem also charged that police guards and vehicles of MPA Isran accompanied the primary accused Shaheed Isran. A nephew of the victim was also abducted for recording a video of the inhuman incident, Haleem said. MPA Raja Azhar, president PTI Sukkur region Syed Tahir Shah, Dr. Masroor Sial, Samiullah Abro, Moula Bux Pathan, Nisar Arain, Muhammad Ali Hakro, Naheed Khuhawar, Ume Rubab and others also accompanied the opposition leader.