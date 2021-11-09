Fahmida Sial’s killers granted bail

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Bench, Larkana, on Monday granted a seven-day protective bail to Shaheed Hussain Isran, father of PPP MPA Ghanwar Khan, and others in a case of killing Fahmida Sial over a property dispute.

Irshad Ali Shah, the Judge of the Sindh High Court Bench, Larkana, also granted bail to Aziz Hussain, Nadeem Hussain and Tasawar Hussain subject to furnishing a surety bond of Rs 50,000 each. Taqi Sial, the complainant in Fahmida’s murder, while talking to the media, termed the granting of bail an upset for the family and proving it once again that might is right. He said that on Sunday, SSP Qambher-Shahdadkot, Sumair Noor and PPP MPA, and former minister, Sohail Anwar Sial, during visit to village Pakho of Khairpur Joso, Qambher-Shahdadkot, had told them that the accused nominated in the FIR were arrested.

But termed it strange that the accused were allowed protective bail. He accused the SSP and PPP MPA Sohail Anwar Sial of protecting the accused.