Religious scholar held, released after scuffle with Motorway Police

NOWSHERA: The Motorway Police arrested a religious scholar after a scuffle when he was allegedly questioned about the non-computerized number plate on his vehicle at Rashakai Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Monday.

The police said that the Motorway Police, on the special directives of Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police Inam Ghani, were busy checking vehicles for non-computerised number plates near Rashakai Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

Maulana Ikramullah, the district head of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference, who was going to Mardan from Swabi via Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway to attend the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference was stopped for checking. The police said that Maulana Ikramullah had a designed number plate LEB-1711 on his vehicle, which was a violation of traffic rules. They alleged that Zulqarnain, the gunman of Maulana Ikramullah, pointed a gun at the personnel when they asked about the non-computerized number plate on the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle, the police added, also scuffled with the Motorway Police personnel and fled the scene. However, the Motorway Police acted promptly and intercepted the vehicle near the Rashakai Interchange.

Maulana Ikramullah was arrested and a case was registered against him under sections 506, 186, 170.34, 15-AA. He was handed over to the Chota Lahor Police Station. Meanwhile, the news about the arrest of Maulana Ikramullah spread and hundreds of enraged workers of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference led by Maulana Muhammad Ali came to Rashakai Interchange. They blocked the Nowshera-Mardan road for vehicular traffic and demanded the immediate release of Maulana Ikramullah. The protesters reopened the road after three hours when the police released Maulana Ikramullah on a personal surety. It was learnt that the police had also registered cases against Maulana Muhammad Ali and 350 workers of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference for blocking the road.