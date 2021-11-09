Covid-19, dengue under control in KP, assembly told

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told on Monday that Covid-19 and dengue fever were under control as there were only 390 active cases in the province while 3,200 beds reserved for corona patients were vacant.

Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, replying to an adjournment motion by Rehana Ismail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), said the government through a task force headed by the chief minister had affectively managed the fourth wave of Covid-19.

He said the chief minister and the task force properly used to take updates of corona and the Health Department also continued the vaccination drive. The smart lockdown also proved successful, he added.

Regarding dengue, he said a total of 8,257 people had suffered from fever in the province out of which 7,111 had recovered, he said, adding 1137 were active cases and now only 150 patients were admitted in the hospitals.

The minister said nine people lost lives in the pandemic, adding the data was being shared on daily basis. For handling the dengue situation, a three-pronged strategy had been prepared that included detection of hot spots, field response and spray due to which the disease was controlled to a greater extent, he informed the House. He said an awareness campaign had been launched and dengue fever cases were on the decrease.

The issue of children kidnapping was raised in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday as the House admitted an adjournment motion for detailed discussion on the matter.

Nighat Orakzai of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in her adjournment motion said a girl child Zainab kidnapped about eight months ago could not be recovered and the number of children kidnapping was on the rise.

She said the kidnapping of 2,960 children in one year was alarming and a question mark on the government performance. In most of the cases recoveries were not been made putting the parents in trouble, she added. The lawmaker sought to admit the motion for detailed discussion, which the House approved unanimously. She said the province should have modern investigation tools and investigation officers be trained through the latest technology to arrest kidnappers.

Earlier, the opposition leader in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani drew the attention of the House towards the rising inflation and said along with unprecedented price-hike law and order situation was also deteriorating day by day. He said a serious discussion on both issues was needed so that meaningful suggestions could be made to tackle the problem.

The opposition leader complained that the elected members, particularly from the treasury, were not giving importance to the proceedings and business of the assembly.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said biometric attendance was the only solution to check the attendance of the members. He asked for bringing an adjournment motion for a detailed discussion on inflation and law and order.

The speaker referred to the committee concerned a question about tax collection in the Malakand division and warned the secretary Irrigation would be summoned if his department again sent incomplete answers.

The House unanimously adopted a resolution by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha condemning cases of desecration of the Holy Quran in Abbottabad and demanding a proper investigation as to why such incidents were taking place in the garrison city.

Another resolution by Babar Salim Swati asking for including undertaking about the finality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the nikahnama (matrimonial bond) was also adopted unanimously. The House adopted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land-use and Building Control Bill, 2021 while the KP Provincially Administered Tribal Areas Levies Force (amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced.