Senate demands India to reverse Aug 5 steps, stop killing Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Monday unanimously passed a resolution, asking India to reverse its Aug 5, 2019 illegal and unilateral steps and lift inhuman siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and stop extrajudicial killings in fake encounters to target Kashmiris.

After a two-day break, the House resumed proceedings and it was a private members day on Monday, but the sitting lasted for a few minutes only, as the joint opposition again staged a walkout from the Senate against inflation and price-hike of commodities.

While the opposition senators were on walkout, PPP Senator Behramand Tangi returned to the House to point out lack of quorum. When the chair asked for count of members, only 18 were present and it forced him to adjourn the session till Wednesday, as after the count again, following ringing of bells, still just 19 members were present in the House.

The resolution was submitted originally by Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad. However, after taking input from the other parties in the Senate, the chair gave the draft to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who read it out in the House after having made some suggestions to the JI senator regarding the draft.

Through the resolution, the House urged the Indian government to allow access to UN observers, international human rights and humanitarian organisations as well as international media into the IIOJ&K to assess the ground realities.

The Senate paid tribute to iconic late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani over his life-long struggle for justice, freedom and self-determination of Kashmiri people against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The House strongly condemned the suppressive act of Indian government of snatching of mortal remains of Syed Ali Geelani from his family, denounced the UN-ceremonial burial of great leader in gross violation of the principles of human rights reflecting rage, tyranny and barbarianism of Indian occupied forces.

It recommended that the Government of Pakistan should continue to take up the said matters at all national and international fora including the UN, and urged the international community to take notice of Indian government’s callous and inhuman handling of the situation violating all civil and human rights norms in the occupied valley.

The resolution called upon the Indian government to stop harassment of the family of Syed Ali Geelani and drop the orchestrated cases against them. It demanded that the government of India should immediately release the detained Kashmiri political leaders and youth in arbitrary detention in jails across India.