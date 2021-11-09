Profiteering, hoarding not to be tolerated: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday ordered for implementation of the relevant laws against the sugar mafia and hoarders and emphasised that the provincial and district governments should be in the field for provision of relief to the public.

He was presiding over a meeting on price control, which was given a detailed briefing on sugar stocks and prices. He contended that the laws of Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Act 2021, Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act 2020 and Punjab Registration of Goodwill Act 2014 against sugar mafia and hoarders should be implemented in all cases.

The PM made it clear that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said facts and figures should be presented to the people and an effective awareness campaign should be launched. Strict action should be taken against hoarders and profiteers in accordance with the law, he added.

The meeting was informed that there was an abundance of sugar in the country at present. But the decision to close sugar mills in Sindh had pushed prices up. The meeting was informed that Sindh also disagreed with the decisions of the federation and other provinces in the wheat crisis, which led to an emergency situation.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the prices of commodities were rising in the international market and as Pakistan was dependent on imported commodities, the local market was being affected. However, the government was taking all possible steps to reduce the burden on the poor.

He said that the Ehsaas Ration, Successful Pakistan, Kisan Card, Health Card and other schemes of Ehsaas Programme had been launched to provide relief to the poor. The government had gone beyond politics and focused on serving people and was aware of the effects of inflation.

It was decided at the meeting that the current stock of sugar should be brought in the market and crushing of sugarcane should be started across the country from Nov 15. Strict implementation of crushing laws would be ensured. Strict legal action would be taken against those who hoard and make undue profits.

Federal Ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Fawad Hussain, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhr Imam, Dr Farogh Naseem, Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Interior Advisor Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman FBR were also present.

Chief secretaries of Punjab, Balochistan and senior officers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa participated through video-link.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on good governance in the country and noted that due to the recent trend of inflation in the international market, the effects of inflation were being felt in Pakistan.

“We are working hard to ensure effective monitoring of essential commodity prices through good governance and better price control mechanisms. To this end, proper control over the supply chain, effective enforcement of prices and strict checks on stocks are being made more effective,” he said.

The PM directed the authorities to take all necessary steps to provide maximum relief to the common man by making the market committees at district and tehsil level more effective.