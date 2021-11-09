Lawyers protest price hike in Malakand

MINGORA: The layers’ fraternity in Malakand division on Monday boycotted the courts to protest the price-hike and joblessness in the country. The lawyers from Swat, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Buner, Shangla did not appear in courts in protest against the government for failing to control the rising inflation. The boycott was staged as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council decision to protest the price hike.