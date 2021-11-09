Muqam wants PML-N organised in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that if voted to power, his party would fulfil the commitments made with merged areas people and ensure their rights.
He said this while talking to party office-bearers from the Khyber district on Monday where the party organizational matters and local government elections were discussed.Amir Muqam believed that major development projects had been shelved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the merged districts.
