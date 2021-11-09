PPP leaders say PTI rally failed to attract people

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president (Women Wing) Senator Rubina Khalid has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had selected a narrow road within the city to hold its public meeting instead of open space because it knew people would not turn up there.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, she said that the PTI had been holding its meetings in the stadiums and open spaces before elections but after coming into power and getting elected from all the national and provincial assembly constituencies from Peshawar, it preferred to hold the meeting within the city on Sunday.

The PPP leader said that despite ruling the centre and the provinces, the PTI failed to bring people to its meeting and could not bring even 4,000 people.This, she said, was people’s reaction and they would reject the PTI leaders in the coming local bodies and general elections.

Senator Rubina Khalid observed that the wrong economic and foreign policies of the rulers had pushed the PTI to a blind alley.“People have realized the double standards of PTI rulers and this is why they preferred to stay away from its public meeting in Peshawar,” she said.

Meanwhile, the former president of the PPP Humayun Khan said that people rejected the irresponsible and immature policies of the PTI government by staying away from its recent public meeting in Peshawar.

Talking to reporters, he observed that the “selected” rulers had made life miserable for the poor during their three-year government.