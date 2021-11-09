Police say 382kg of ‘ice’ recovered in one year

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police have said 382 kilograms of “ice” (methamphetamine) have been recovered and around 1200 drug dealers arrested in action during the current year.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan told reporters here on Monday the police have launched a crackdown on the drug mafia.The official said police arrested around 1200 drug dealers in actions this year. The force also recovered 382 KG ice, 3343 KG hashish, 425 KG heroin and 341 KG opium from the held dealers.

The official said a crackdown is underway against street criminals and those involved in festive firing and other social crimes. The crackdown on the drug dealers and factories in Peshawar, Khyber and other districts was launched after reports of increase in sale and smuggling of narcotics across the country.

Special Narcotics Eradication Teams were set up for operations against the big fish in July. The teams were established to go after the drug mafia in the districts and will submit reports daily.All the district police chiefs were directed to appoint upright, dedicated and brave officers as heads of the NET in their areas. The use of ice and other drugs has increased over the last few years.