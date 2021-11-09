Action sought against alleged land grabbers

BARA: The elders of Merikhel sub-tribe on Monday asked the government to take action against the members of the land mafia in the Akakhel area in Bara.

Speaking at a press conference, Malik Din Afridi, Qambar Khan Afridi and others alleged that the tribesmen from Marghitkhel, Maroofkhel and Sherkhel had occupied their land, which could lead to an armed clash if the issue was not resolved.

“We are peaceful people but we may be forced to take up arms to stop the occupation,” an elder warned. The other elders added that a stay order had been obtained twice from the court but the police were not complying with the court orders.

They said the case had been in court for three years. They alleged that the tribesmen from the three sub-tribes were trying to occupy their land. “Illegal construction is still taking place on our lands,” the elder said.

“We do not want bloodshed,” another elder said, asking the police to take action against the land grabbers. They demanded the government to help them reclaim their land and stop the ongoing construction work.