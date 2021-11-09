Action sought against alleged land grabbers

BARA: The elders of Merikhel sub-tribe on Monday asked the government to take action against the members of the land mafia in the Akakhel area in Bara.
Speaking at a press conference, Malik Din Afridi, Qambar Khan Afridi and others alleged that the tribesmen from Marghitkhel, Maroofkhel and Sherkhel had occupied their land, which could lead to an armed clash if the issue was not resolved.
“We are peaceful people but we may be forced to take up arms to stop the occupation,” an elder warned. The other elders added that a stay order had been obtained twice from the court but the police were not complying with the court orders.
They said the case had been in court for three years. They alleged that the tribesmen from the three sub-tribes were trying to occupy their land. “Illegal construction is still taking place on our lands,” the elder said.
“We do not want bloodshed,” another elder said, asking the police to take action against the land grabbers. They demanded the government to help them reclaim their land and stop the ongoing construction work.
KHAR: A terror plan was aborted after a huge cache of heavy and light arms was recovered in a joint action by the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the advocate general of Punjab to sit with stakeholders and ensure...
MINGORA: The layers’ fraternity in Malakand division on Monday boycotted the courts to protest the price-hike and...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that if voted to...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Senator Rubina Khalid has said the Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumed command as Commander Coast during Change of Command ceremony held at...