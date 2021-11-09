Seminar arranged on traffic laws awareness

MARDAN: Police held a seminar at a local school as part of a campaign at educational institutions to raise awareness on traffic rules.A spokesman for the district police said the campaign is being supervised by DSP-traffic Fazil Khan.
The event was attended by DSP traffic Fazil Khan, traffic wardens, students and teachers at Oriental Public School. Speaking at the seminar, Fazil Khan said that citizens can avoid accidents and mishaps by following the traffic rules. He said the activity was launched in the district on the directive of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan to reduce mishaps on roads.Fazil also gave a presentation to the participants through various signboards.
