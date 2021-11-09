Man posing as sleuth held in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police have arrested a fraudster, who used to kidnap people by posing as an official of the secret agencies, to extort money from them.

“We arrested the fraudster for attempting to kidnap a man. The accused is being grilled,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters on Monday. The police arrested the accused identified as Safiullah on the charges of attempting to kidnap one Waris Khan, who alerted the cops while sensing the danger. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had rented a house at the Old College Road where he used to hold the people captive in the name of investigation to fleece the money from them,” Sajjad Khan said.