CM orders more facilities at Panahgahs

PESHAWAR: As many as seven Panahgahs (shelter homes) are fully functional in the province to provide free night stay and meal facilities to the needy and vulnerable segments of the society with the collaboration of Pakistan Baitul Mall and the provincial government having a total capacity of night stay for 800 people.

This was told in a meeting on Panahgahs held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout.Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Social Welfare Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Director Social Welfare Habib Afridi and others attended the meeting.

These Panahgahs include one each in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Swat and Bannu, whereas another Panahgah will soon be operationalized in the provincial capital Peshawar.

The meeting was informed that in addition to the abovementioned Panahgahs, 10 more panahgahs were operating from the provincial government’s own resources which included one each in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi, Mansehra, Swat, Kohat and Karak with a total night stay capacity for 450 individuals.

The participants discussed matters to improve the overall management and facilities of these panahgahs, further expand the ambit of Panahgahs and a number of decisions were taken to this end.

On this occasion, the chief minister directed the officials to take necessary steps to equip panahgahs with all facilities before the winter set in. He directed the Social Welfare Department to complete homework to extend the “Meal on Wheal” services launched in the provincial capital to other districts as well and to come up with workable proposals.