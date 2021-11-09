Shopkeeper deprived of cash, valuables

HARIPUR: Unidentified armed robbers have deprived a shop owner of cash and valuables. According to Raja Ali, the owner of Ali Traders of the Central Jail Bazaar, he was at his shop on Sunday evening when at around 7.30 pm two unidentified robbers armed with pistols forced into his shop and held him hostage at gunpoint. The robbers, who had come on a motorcycle, made off after collecting Rs 2,50,000 cash and grocery items worth 25,000.
