Road blocked to protest attack on professor

KHAR: The teaching staff and students of the Government Postgraduate College, Khar, blocked the Khar-Munda road to protest an attack on a professor by unknown persons in the Bajaur district on Monday.

The protesters blocked the road for traffic and chanted slogans against the district administration and police for the failure to provide protection to the people.

They demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in the firing at Professor Ikhtiar Gul and his family members. It may be mentioned here that unidentified persons had opened fire when Professor Ikhtiar Gul along with his family members was present in the official residence in the college.