KP to introduce law on control of AIDS

PESHAWAR: A bill has been moved in the KP Assembly to ensure measures for the prevention, management and control of HIV and AIDS, said participants of a consultation.

The contents of the proposed legislation were discussed at the stakeholders’ consultation. A Blue Veins and Transaction Pakistan working to promote and protect the rights of vulnerable communities had arranged the programme.

Member Provincial Assembly Dr Sumera Shams and Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus has moved the bill called “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa HIV and AIDS (prevention, control, treatment and protection) bill 2021.”

It is aimed at preventing and controlling the transmission and spread of HIV & AIDS along with providing measures for the treatment, care and support of the people living with HIV and AIDS.

The participants of the consultation said there is a dire need to prevent and control the transmission of HIV-AIDS in KP to undertake measures for the treatment, care and support of people living with HIV and AIDS and others at risk.

The proposed legislation is expected to provide measures for the prevention, management and control of HIV and AIDS for the protection and promotion of public health and appropriate treatment, counselling, support and care of persons infected or at risk of HIV and AIDS infection.

The HIV testing will guarantee the right to privacy of the individual, outlaw discrimination of all forms with persons perceived or suspected of having HIV and AIDS. It will promote utmost safety and universal precautions in practices and procedures that carry the risk of HIV transmission.

Dr Asghar Khan, Project Director Integrated HIV, Hepatitis & Thalassemia Control Programme, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the KP government was committed to preventing and responding to the cases of HIV, improving services and treatment.

Qamar Naseem, Programme Coordinator, Blue Veins, said: “The protection of human dignity in the context of HIV is essential to ensure an effective, rights-based response to HIV and AIDS”. He said an effective response required the implementation of all human rights, civil and political, economic, social and cultural, and fundamental freedoms of all people, in accordance with existing human rights standards.

Farzana Jan, President of TransAction said: “Many transgender people face stigma, discrimination, social rejection, and exclusion. The HIV prevention for transgender people should be the top priority in HIV prevention and response as part of high impact prevention approach.”