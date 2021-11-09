4,856 drug peddlers nabbed in 4 months

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested 4,856 persons and registered 4791 cases against drug peddlers within four months since the establishment of Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) across the province.

This was revealed during a meeting, chaired by Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday, said an official statement.The DIG operations presented a detailed briefing to the IGP about the last four months’ performance of NETs in the province. The

The IGP was informed that the teams established on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have recovered 435.901kg ice drug, 760.487kg heroin, 6136.797kg Charas, 212.441kg opium and 4055.29 litres liquor. He was told that in the campaign, Peshawar police made the biggest recovery of its history by recovering 80kg of ice worth Rs100 million and also arrested five accused including their gang leader. Also during the period, the cops recovered 48 SMGs, 219 rifles, 29 repeaters/shotguns, 18 pistols, 3915 rounds, 54 chargers and Rs1.870 million cash.

Discussing various districts, it was stated that during the period, Peshawar police registered 123 cases and arrested 189 accused, while Mardan region police registered 1840 FIRs and arrested 1905 accused, Malakand region police registered 1652 FIRs and arrested 1540 accused, Hazara Region police registered 374 cases and apprehended 386 accused, Kohat region police registered 339 cases and arrested 356 accused, Bannu region police registered 163 FIRs and arrested 179 accused while DI Khan region police registered 300 FIRs and apprehended 301 accused.

The statement said that on the directives of the chief minister, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari had constituted NETs to crackdown on drugs in the province.Four teams were constituted in Peshawar, two teams at the regional headquarters and one team each in every district.IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari expressed satisfaction at the performance of NETs and said the police campaign against the narcotics dealers would continue in the province.