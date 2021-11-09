Druggists protest in Landikotal on third day

LANDIKOTAL: Druggists brought down shutters on the third day to record the protest against the one per cent tax levelled on medicines in merged districts. Drug dealers staged the sit-in on the third day at the Hospital Chowk to press the medicines companies not to shift the “one per cent advance tax” burden to them. All the chemists and drug dealers remained closed in Landikotal.

Speaking to this correspondent, Chemists and Druggists Association Landikotal president Fazal Rahman Afridi said medicines companies move to shift the tax to them was totally illogical.He said medicines companies had stopped drugs supplies to retailers in merged districts to compel them to accept the new “one per cent tax” on all medicines.

The representatives said the medicines dealers and stores would remain closed until the medicines companies took back the decision. He said buying powers of patients had dropped after the medicines got more expensive.

Patients suffered due to the shutdown as medicines stores in Landikotal have been closed for the last three days. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami took out a protest rally in the Landikotal bazaar and condemned the government for the rising price hike.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Landikotal leader Muqtadar Shah Afridi and Muhamad Hassan Shinwari said the rulers had failed to provide relief to the people. They said fuel prices had been increased twice in two weeks which had placed more burden on have-nots.

The JI leaders said the government had rendered thousands of people jobless. He said the JI would continue the protest until the government reduced the prices of the essential commodities.